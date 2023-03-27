 Why has Atiq Ahmed’s journey from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj created so much media interest : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Why has Atiq Ahmed’s journey from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj created so much media interest

Several criminals killed in ‘encounters’ in six years of Yogi Adityanath rule

Why has Atiq Ahmed’s journey from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj created so much media interest

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. PTI Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 27

As it made its way from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh police convoy ferrying gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was covered minute to minute by media persons.

When the police vehicle carrying Ahmed hit a cow in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh before entering Jhansi, the incident was duly reported. “The cow fell near the road divider. After the incident, the vehicle stopped for a while before resuming the onward journey,” according to agency reports.

When the convoy halted briefly to allow Ahmed to answer the nature's call, he was asked by reporters if he was “afraid” (of being killed in an encounter/accident)” to which he reportedly replied “kahe ka dar (what fear)”

Though, after coming out of the Sabarmati central jail, Ahmed had expressed fear that he might be murdered.

“Mujhe inka program maloom hai, hatya” (I know their plan is to kill me),” Ahmed said as he was pushed into the van by cops.

“Hatya, hatya (murder, murder),” he is reported to have said.

The former Samajwadi Party MP was lodged in the Gujarat jail since June 2019.

Apprehensions that Ahmed might meet “Vikas Dubey-like fate” stemmed from the number of “encounters” reported during the six-year rule of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has pledged to eradicate mafias and criminals from state.

Vikas Dubey 'encounter'?

Incidentally, the inquiry commission has found “no evidence” against the UP police in the alleged encounter of Vikas Dubey.

Rather, it blamed the public, the media and Dubey's family for not coming forward with proof, according to reports.

Dubey was gunned down in July 2020 by the Special Task Force of UP police after the vehicle in which he was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain overturned on a highway.

The police claimed that after the accident Dubey tried to flee. He snatched a policeman's gun and opened fire, they claimed. The gangster was being taken for a court case.

Ahmed is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case.The social media has been rife with speculations of Ahmed’s vehicle overturning like Dubey's.

Yogi government versus criminals

According to some recent statements by the UP police, as many as 5,967 criminals have been arrested in 10713 encounters in the six years of Yogi Adityanath as the CM and 178 criminals eliminated. Those killed in these encounters were accused of seriousoffences, officialssaid.

The Adityanath government has adopted a policy of “zero tolerance against mafias and intensified crackdown on anti-social elements to strengthen UP’s law and order situation”.

As soon as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over the reins of the state, improving the law and order situation in the state became his priority.

The crackdown created fear after which many criminals fled from the state, they said.

While Adityanath seems to be following the model once used by the Maharashtra police to eliminate dreaded gangsters who wrecked havoc in financial capital Mumbai around three decades ago, experts advise caution.

“The legal way is complex. The loopholes often make gangsters get away, walk out of jail easily even after they have been arrested. However, giving the police this kind of power needs caution,” officials say.

Mumbai encounters turned “encounter specialists” like Vijay Salaskar, Pradeep Sharma and Daya Nayak into household names.

But while Mumbai's underworld collapsed, the 'encounter specialists' were also accused of extra judicial killings and human rights violations and pulled up by the courts.

The biggest drawback, however, was that working with networks that included hardcore criminals made some of those entrusted with eliminating crime being themselves accused of criminal activities.

#Atiq Ahmed #up police #yogi adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

2
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

3
Chandigarh

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

4
Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh case: 197 released so far, 7 detained under NSA, says Punjab Police

7
Nation

AI, Nepal Airlines planes nearly collide mid-air; 3 suspended

8
Nation

Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka Gandhi

9
Delhi

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

10
Punjab

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if Amritpal Singh visited her house

Don't Miss

View All
Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Top News

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

The police have invoked the NSA against him

Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...

Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

BSF seizes 6kg narcotics dropped by drone in Amritsar sector along with abandoned motorcycle

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Amritsar: Policeman found ‘stealing’ petrol from PCR bike, video goes viral

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Rs 1.65-crore fraud: Parking contractor with BJP links, AAP wants CBI inquiry

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Open House: What steps should Mohali administration take to ensure people don’t suffer due to protests?

3 years on, work on mini-secretariat, judicial complex in Panchkula hangs fire

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in election law violation case in UP

IndiGo begins Dharamsala-Delhi flight

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, demand rehab, compensation

Dharna outside Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence, 12 arrested

Consume traditional foods to get maximum health benefits: Experts

Three of thieves’ gang nabbed

Three of thieves' gang nabbed

Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged

Couple arrested for duping Merchant Navy officer's wife

14-yr-old raped, neighbour held

Residents continue to suffer as sewer overflows in parts of Sanyas Nagar

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if fugitive visited her house

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if Amritpal Singh visited her house

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Cash-strapped Punjabi University: Students, teachers to take protest to 11 colleges, 4 satellite campuses

Two booked for cheating