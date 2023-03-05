 Why has SEBI not yet got to bottom of Mauritius funds holding and trading Adani stock: Raghuram Rajan : The Tribune India

Why has SEBI not yet got to bottom of Mauritius funds holding and trading Adani stock: Raghuram Rajan

Last month SEBI had told the Supreme Court that it was investigating Hindenburg allegations

Why has SEBI not yet got to bottom of Mauritius funds holding and trading Adani stock: Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan. Tribune file



New Delhi, March 5

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has asked why SEBI has not yet got to the bottom of ownership of the four Mauritius-based funds who are said to have parked 90 per cent of their USD 6.9 billion in Adani group stocks, saying does the market regulator need help of investigating agencies for this?

The funds—Elara India Opportunities Fund, Cresta Fund, Albula Investment Fund and APMS Investment Fund—have been under cloud for last couple of years after allegations that they may be shell companies. They came into focus once again in January when a US short seller alleged that Adani Group used offshore shell companies to inflate stock price. Adani Group has repeatedly denied all allegations.

“The issue is of reducing non-transparent links between government and business, and of letting, indeed encouraging, regulators do their job. Why has SEBI not yet got to the bottom of the ownership of those Mauritius funds which have been holding and trading Adani stock? Does it need help from the investigative agencies?,” Rajan asked.

Because funds are registered in tax haven Mauritius, their ownership structure is opaque.

Cresta, Albula and Elara have been subject to at least one probe for alleged round-tripping.

Hindenburg Research in a January 24 report accused Adani group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” and using a number of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. The group has denied all allegations, calling them “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”.

About what measures the government should take to improve oversight of private family companies to address worries after the Hindenburg allegations, the former RBI governor said he does not think the issue is of more oversight over private companies.

The private businesses and family companies should be encouraged but there should be a level playing field for everyone, where no single promoter becomes all powerful, he said in an email interview to PTI.

“It does not serve the country well when certain families are seen as having privileged access to policymakers. Let businesses flourish based on their acumen, not on their connections,” said Rajan, who is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to probe within two months allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and any lapses in regulatory disclosures, and also set up a six-member committee headed by former apex court judge Justice A M Sapre to look into the protection of Indian investors.

Last month SEBI had told the Supreme Court that it was investigating Hindenburg allegations. The apex court has asked SEBI to complete the investigation within 2 months.

Adani group has in the past stated that it has “been fully compliant with applicable SEBI regulations” and “have made full disclosure to SEBI on specific information requests from them in the past”.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Reserve Bank of India RBI #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

2
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

3
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

4
Nation

Indian Army to get jetpack suits for efficient surveillance along borders; trials held in Agra

5
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

6
Haryana

12 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

7
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

8
Himachal

Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes all-time No. 1 Hindi film in India

10
Punjab

IBM launches skill programmes in computer science engineering at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

Swiss ambassador conveys to Ministry of External Affairs tha...

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

Former PM has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts from t...

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

The accused is a student at a US university


Cities

View All

As a fallout of Ajnala incident, Centre may shift G-20 Summit out of Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion