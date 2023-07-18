 Here is why Seema Haider is linked to attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Here is why Seema Haider is linked to attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan

Here is why Seema Haider is linked to attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan

UP ATS questions Pak citizen Seema, Indian partner Sachin for second day

Here is why Seema Haider is linked to attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has said it was alarmed by reports of “deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh



PTI

Karachi, July 18

A prominent Pakistani human rights activist has voiced concern over targeting of Hindus in the Sindh province in response to Seema Haider Jakhrani's incident and urged the government to take punitive action against those attacking Hindu temples.

Shiva Kacchi, who heads the Pakistan Derawar Ittehad organisation which fights for minorities in Pakistan, said the attack on a temple in Ghouspur in Kashmore on Sunday appeared to be the beginning of an ordeal for Pakistani Hindus in Sindh.

A gang of dacoits attacked a Hindu temple with rocket launchers in the Kashmore area of the Sindh province on Sunday.

The attack came days after dacoits in the Kashmore and Ghotki riverine areas had threatened to attack Hindu places of worship and community members in retaliation to Seema's love affair.

Seema, a 30-year Pakistani mother of four, left her country and entered India to live with a Hindu man she befriended and fell in love with while playing on the online gaming platform PUBG in 2019.

She and Sachin Meena, 22, live in Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

“Every day, dacoits who hide in the riverine areas are doing live videos threatening to kill and kidnap Hindus, torture their women and attack their worship places and homes in retaliation for Seema Jakhrani case,” Kacchi said.

“What Seema Jakhrani did is wrong, but what have Hindus got to do with it? She was a Muslim woman who took a personal decision. Why do Hindus have to be targeted in Sindh?” he asked.

Kacchi said for months Hindus had been drawing the attention of the government and authorities to rising cases of Hindu girls being abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and being married to older Muslim men.

“Now, what Seema Jakhrani has done has hurt the sentiments of every Pakistani Muslim and we also believe she is wrong but what about our women and girls,” he said.

Luckily, there were no casualties in the attack on the temple in Ghouspur as the two rockets fired by the dacoits did not explode properly, he said.

“But they resorted to heavy firing and ran away into the riverine area," he said.

Kacchi said unless the government took punitive action against the dacoits, they would continue to attack Hindus and their places of worship.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has said it was alarmed by reports of “deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community — including women and children — have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs”.

“Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community's sites of worship, using high-grade weapons,” the Dawn newspaper quoted the commission as saying on Sunday.

It called on the Sindh Home Department to investigate the matter without delay, the report said.

Karachi is home to many ancient Hindu temples. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

UP ATS questions Seema, Indian partner Sachin for second day          

Noida: Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India illegally in May, was picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for questioning for a second day on Tuesday, an official said.

Her Indian partner, Sachin Meena, with whom Hiader is currently staying in Greater Noida, has also been taken for questioning by the agency, the local police official said.

The cross-border couple were first interrogated by the UP ATS on Monday at its office in Noida and the duo was released late in the night.

Haider, 30, and Meena, 22, were first arrested by the local police in Greater Noida on July 4 but were granted bail by a court on July 7.  

#human rights #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

6
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

7
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

8
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

9
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

10
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark

Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark

The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were h...

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks