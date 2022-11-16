Why no tender for Morbi bridge? Gujarat HC pulls up state govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government and the Morbi municipality over the bridge tragedy and asked as to why no expression of interest was invited for maintenance and operation of the British-era structure and how “largesse” was given to a private company without floating a tender.

The Morbi bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on October 30, resulting in the death of 135 persons.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri, said the chronology of events would disclose that a memorandum of understanding was executed in 2008 between the Collector, Rajkot, and Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) to operate, maintain, manage and collect rent with respect to the suspension bridge for a period of nine years.

Stating that the MoU was yet to be located, the court said it was not clear as to who had been entrusted with the responsibility to certify that the bridge was ready and fit for usage.

The High Court said that after the term of the MoU with Ajanta expired on 2017, it continued to maintain the bridge without any written agreement. Subsequently, in March 2022, the arrangement was formalised. The court, which has initiated suo motu proceedings into the matter on the basis of news reports, wanted to know whether any condition was imposed in the latest agreement with regard to certification of the bridge being fit for use. It asked the state government to submit forthwith the “details thereof along with documentary proof”.

The Bench also asked on what basis the bridge was being permitted to be operated by Ajanta after the expiry of the period covered under the 2008 MoU.

The court ordered that all details in this regard must be placed on record by way of an affidavit before the next date of hearing on November 24.

The state government was also directed to secure the entire file/records relating to the contract with Ajanta “commencing from day one to date” to be filed in the Registry in a sealed cover by November 18.