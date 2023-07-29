Will assess ground situation in Manipur, says Opposition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

A team of 21 Opposition MPs, including four women lawmakers, will visit trouble-torn Manipur on July 29 and 30 to give a “message of peace”. After their two-day assessment, the team will share its experiences with other colleagues in Parliament and if the government doesn’t allow a discussion in House, it will reach out through the media.

DhankHar, O’brien spar RS session was adjourned for the day by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after a spat with TMC leader Derek O’Brien. As O’Brien thumped the desk to make his point, Dhankhar asked him to refrain from indulging in ‘theatrics’. LS was also adjourned over Manipur.

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain said the Opposition had a feeling information was being suppressed, which was aided by the Internet shutdown in the state. Hussain said the Opposition’s decision to send a delegation would put across a message to the affected people that there was concern about their plight among parliamentarians.

“It is not a law and order situation there. Weapons are being recovered from almost every home. Manipur needs a political solution,” said Hussain, adding the MPs belong to 16 Opposition parties, which are constituents of the newly formed INDIA.

Hussain, a member of Rajya Sabha, said the Opposition would do everything in its capacity to restore peace in Manipur.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sushmita Dev (Trinamool Congress), Mahua Maji (JMM), Kanimozhi (DMK), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), NK Premachandran (RSP), T Thirumavalavan (VCK), Sushil Gupta (AAP), AA Rahim (CPM), Sandosh Kumar (CPI) are among the MPs visiting the state tomorrow. The team consists of MPs from both Houses, said Hussain.

The team will fly down to Imphal and leave for the Kuki-inhabited Churachandpur area by helicopter. They will visit the violence-infested areas of Churachandpur and meet people staying in relief camps there.

Kuki refugees driven away from the Meitei majority areas of the state have been given accommodation in relief camps there.

In the afternoon, the team will visit relief camps and sensitive areas in Imphal valley area and meet the Meitei refugees.

The following morning, the team will meet Manipur Governor Anasuya Ukey before returning to Delhi.

#Manipur