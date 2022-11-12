Will continue to protest against comedian Vir Das till he apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, warns Hindu outfit

PTI

Panaji, November 12

After stand-up comedian Vir Das’ show in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests by right-wing organisations, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Saturday said in Goa that it would continue to protest against him till he apologised for his "anti-India" remarks made in the US.

Talking to PTI, HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said here that his organisation would keep protesting against Das wherever his shows were scheduled.

Das’ monologue "I come from two Indias" that he presented in the US had triggered a controversy a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country.

On Thursday, his show scheduled in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, which alleged that it would hurt their religious sentiments.

"Das should apologise for his statement made against India in the US. If we don't protest against his statement, it would mean that we support what he had said," Shinde said.

He accused the comedian of defaming India at the international level.

"Das should tender an apology. If he apologises, the issue is over," Shinde said.