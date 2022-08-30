Will dislodge BJP from Centre in '24: Mamata Banerjee

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, August 29

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has lost faith in institutions like media and judiciary and is now looking forward to the streets for justice.

Streets will show us the way I have lost faith in institutions like media and judiciary. Streets will show us the way. I will fight the BJP on the streets. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

“Streets will show us the way. I will fight the BJP on the streets. I promise to dislodge the BJP from Delhi in 2024,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally held in Kolkata today to commemorate the foundation day of the party’s student wing Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

Banerjee told the gathering, consisting mainly of students and youths, to not trust media reports. “The media has been totally purchased by Bharatiya Janata Party. If tomorrow a report appears that Bobby (Kolkata Mayor–cum–West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim) has been arrested because he has been found to have a lot of property, don’t believe a word of it,” Banerjee said.

“Consider it all a frame up, a drama and a lie,” the Chief Minister, who is evidently perturbed over the recent media coverage of the corruption charges faced by TMC leaders, said.

Mamata warned her supporters against “making up their minds” on the basis of news broadcast by television channels.

Stating that she learnt from someone about a petition filed in court demanding a probe into the wealth amassed by her and her family members, Banerjee said only “an international court” could decide upon such a matter impartially since courts in the country normally do as they are told by the BJP.

#mamata banerjee