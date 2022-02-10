Will do much better in Punjab this time: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the BJP would perform better than ever before in Punjab in the February 20 elections.

“I have maintained stoic silence on the security lapse. The Supreme Court panel will reveal the truth. We should wait until then,” he said. He claimed while the BJP government had done the most to honour the brave Sikhs, the Congress had “done nothing”.

PM Modi recalled how a Sikh family had hosted him at their house when his vehicle broke down in the dead of night during the days of terrorism. Explaining BJP’s inability to find a foothold in the state, the Prime Minister said, “BJP’s past strategies in Punjab were inspired by the need to maintain peace and stability. The Bharatiya Janata Party kept Punjab above vested interests and made compromises. We wanted peace for Punjab and were ready to pay the price. Today the BJP is the most credible party in Punjab. Stalwarts like Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa have joined us. The BJP will do much better this time than ever in the past.”

He pointed out that the government had ensured direct benefit transfer to Punjab’s farmers and small farmers were “singing praises” of the government. “There are over 1,000 videos showing farmers surprised at receiving the cash,” he said.

He recalled his association with the Sikhs of Kutch and how after the earthquake he had worked to restore Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib to its original glory. “I am aware of the bravery and warmth of the Punjabis. The Sikhs of Kutch are like a family to me,” he added.

