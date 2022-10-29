Will end GST on handloom, says Rahul in T’gana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured the weavers of Telangana that the party, if elected in 2023, would remove the GST on handlooms and ensure that tribals and farmers got their due land rights.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, accompanying Gandhi during the Telangana leg of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, said the tribals raised Telangana-specific concerns.