Will end GST on handloom, says Rahul in T’gana

New Delhi, October 28
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured the weavers of Telangana that the party, if elected in 2023, would remove the GST on handlooms and ensure that tribals and farmers got their due land rights.
AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, accompanying Gandhi during the Telangana leg of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, said the tribals raised Telangana-specific concerns.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, EAM S Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members
Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...
All praise for Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin says future belongs to India
Hails India’s independent foreign policy
20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house
No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources
Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels
India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...