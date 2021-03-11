Will ensure border areas' growth: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Reviewing the prevailing situation along the India-Bangladesh borders in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Centre had been striving to ensure development in areas falling in the country’s frontiers to stop migration from there.

Shah, on a two-day visit to Assam, reviewed the border situation from Mankachar sector and discussed operational strategies with senior BSF officials at a closed-door meeting. He later, in a series of tweets, said there was lack of development in border areas, leading to migration of people and “PM Modi was constantly striving to bring development to these areas”.

The BSF personnel posted along border areas would be provided latest technology to boost security, he tweeted. Shah, who had arrived at Guwahati late on Sunday, also laid the foundation and took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district.

The minister said the PM was committed to all-round development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam with both the Centre and the state government fulfilling 90 per cent of the Bodo Accord clauses.

