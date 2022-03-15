Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday assured the Lok Sabha about the future of Indian students evacuated from strife-torn Ukraine saying all arrangements, whatever required, would be mulled to ensure the returnees became doctors.

He was replying to a question raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who wanted to know if any engagement was underway with universities in countries bordering Ukraine to help Indian students complete their degrees. —