Will follow experts on reducing Covid shot dose gap: Health Minister Mandaviya

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Days after the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) recommended reduction in the gap between two Covishield doses, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the government will follow expert scientific advice on the matter.

NTAGI had last week recommended to the government to reduce the gap between the administration of the two doses of Covishield suggesting that the second shot be given between eight and 16 weeks after the first.

The current protocol is to administer the second dose at a gap of 12 to 16 weeks after the first one.

A similar change of dosing for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has not been suggested.

The two Covaxin doses are given 28 days apart.

Mandaviya, replying to supplementary queries in LS question hour today said, “We have followed science and expert advice throughout the Covid vaccination drive and will follow expert advice in future also.”

The latest evidence shows that the second dose of Covishield when given eight weeks onwards generates a similar antibody response as generated when administered at a gap of 12 to 16 weeks.

The final decision to reduce the gap vests with the Health Ministry.