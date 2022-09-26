Will have own platform to live-stream proceedings: Supreme Court

PTI

New Delhi, September 26

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would have its own “platform” to live-stream its proceedings and the use of YouTube for the purpose is temporary.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said this when former BJP leader KN Govindacharya's counsel argued that the copyright of apex court proceedings could not be surrendered to private platforms like YouTube.

“YouTube has clearly sought the copyright over the webcast,” lawyer Virag Gupta told the bench that also comprised Justices S Ravindra Bhat and JB Pardiwala.

“These are the initial stages. We will certainly have our own platforms...We will take care of that (copyright issue),” the CJI said and listed Govindacharya's interim plea for October 17.

Referring to a 2018 judgement, the lawyer said it was held that “the copyright over all the material recorded and broadcast in this court shall vest with this court only”.

He also referred to the terms of use of YouTube and said this private platform also gets the copyright.