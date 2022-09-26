Will have own platform to live-stream proceedings: Supreme Court

New Delhi, September 26
The Supreme Court on Monday said it would have its own “platform” to live-stream its proceedings and the use of YouTube for the purpose is temporary.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said this when former BJP leader KN Govindacharya's counsel argued that the copyright of apex court proceedings could not be surrendered to private platforms like YouTube.
“YouTube has clearly sought the copyright over the webcast,” lawyer Virag Gupta told the bench that also comprised Justices S Ravindra Bhat and JB Pardiwala.
“These are the initial stages. We will certainly have our own platforms...We will take care of that (copyright issue),” the CJI said and listed Govindacharya's interim plea for October 17.
Referring to a 2018 judgement, the lawyer said it was held that “the copyright over all the material recorded and broadcast in this court shall vest with this court only”.
He also referred to the terms of use of YouTube and said this private platform also gets the copyright.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...