Will impose reciprocal taxes on India if elected Prez: Trump

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

Former US President Donald Trump once again raked up his pet peeve against India of high taxes on certain American products, such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He said if elected President again in 2024, he would slap reciprocal taxes.

“If India is charging us too, what I want to have is a — call it retribution. You call it whatever you want. If they are charging us, we charge them,” he said in a TV interview.

#Donald Trump