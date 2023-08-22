Will impose reciprocal taxes on India if elected Prez: Trump

New Delhi, August 21
Former US President Donald Trump once again raked up his pet peeve against India of high taxes on certain American products, such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He said if elected President again in 2024, he would slap reciprocal taxes.
“If India is charging us too, what I want to have is a — call it retribution. You call it whatever you want. If they are charging us, we charge them,” he said in a TV interview.
