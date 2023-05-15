 Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections? : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The fact of the matter is BJP did not do well in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in 2018 Assembly elections but it still swept the four states in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Congress workers celebrate the party’s win in Karnataka Assembly elections, outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, on Sunday. PTI Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 15

The results of the Karnataka Assembly elections has given the much-needed momentum to the entire Opposition camp--not just the Congress but other parties who believe that the recent crushing defeat to the BJP juggernaut has proved that no citadel is completely impregnable and no leader is invincible.

The saffron party’s dramatic downgrade in Karnataka has certainly boosted the morale of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra where party leaders say that the constituents—Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress—will soon work out a seat-sharing formula for the 2024 Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections due later in the year.

However, before Maharashtra, Congress will need to defend its three major strongholds—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh—that will also go to polls this year. Party leaders say that the plans will be afoot as soon as the situation settles down in Karnataka.

While the grand old party is hoping to retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it is banking on people’s anger in Madhya Pradesh over the way the BJP brought down the Kamal Nath government in 2020, almost the similar way in which it overtook Karnataka despite not getting majority in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Therefore, canKarnataka be an indication for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024?

Flashback 2018

The fact of the matter is that the BJP did not win any of the four major states—Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh—in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Congress-JD(S) formed the government in Karnataka while in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh the Congress made independent governments.

It is another matter that later the BJP managed to wrest Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh with the help of Congress MLAs.

The interesting part here is that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, 24 of the 25 in Rajasthan, nine of the 11 in Chhattisgarh and 28 of the 29 in Madhya Pradesh.

In other words, the trends of Assembly elections cannot be read as a marker for the Lok Sabha elections. Experts say people tend to vote differently in different elections—local bodies, state assembly and the Lok Sabha.

Karnataka—definitely a morale booster for opposition

Though it goes without saying that the Karnataka results are not just a morale booster for Congress but BJP's other rivals planning to take on the well-oiled saffron election machinery led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Karnataka underlined some very important facts and messages, including that no one is completely infallible.There are fault lines, including in best-oiled political machineries, which if tapped properly can give encouraging results.

Karnataka' results reiterated the power of the local leadership.

Whether Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar becomes the chief minister, their success as a team is something that the Congress’ Rajasthan leadership has lot to gain and learn from.

For the BJP, the message before Assembly elections in the remaining three major states is loud and clear, that it needs independent and strong leaders in regions. It cannot depend upon the central leaders in all places, especially South India where the people have shown that its central leadership cannot substitute for the local leadership. At best, it can only augment the local human resources.

By slamming shut the doorway to South India, Karnataka has given the ruling BJP's plans a major setback.

South India accounts for around 130 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. They include 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 20 in Kerala, and one UT seat of Puducherry.

#BJP #Congress #karnataka #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

2
Punjab

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

3
Haryana

Haryana Govt fails to remove toll plaza, people up in arms

4
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

5
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen, Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebs mark Mother's Day with these special pictures

6
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

7
Punjab

Punjab Diary: Sukhbir Badal and Manpreet - united yet divided

8
Haryana

CM Manohar Lal Khattar says Haryana ready for simultaneous polls

9
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

10
Entertainment

Nora Fatehi shows Rema 'how India does Afro beats', makes him dance to 'Naach meri rani' in this viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka chief ministership: Congress observers to hand over report to president Mallikarjun Kharge

Race for Karnataka CM's post; Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi to meet AICC leaders

His visit comes a day after the Congress's newly elected leg...

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...

Punjab increases electricity tariff; Bhagwant Mann says it won’t affect common man

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

Says the increase will be borne by the government

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The fact of the matter is BJP did not do well in Karnataka, ...


Cities

View All

Man ‘molests’ air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit Agarwal excels with 99.6%

ISC Class XII exams: Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

Tihar Jail SP gets notice for shifting 2 inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

Protesting wrestlers want BJP's women MPs to come out in support

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12 today

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Rewarding Jalandhar electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Unlike Sangrur, meticulous planning worked for AAP in Jalandhar bypoll

Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end