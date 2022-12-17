Will press for own flag, says Naga group NSCN-IM

New Delhi, December 16
The most influential among Naga groups, the NSCN-IM, on Friday indicated that it would press for its demands for a separate flag and constitution, asserting “there should be no ambiguity about it.” The rebel group led by Thuingaleng Muivah issued a statement, claiming that the “framework agreement” signed with the government interlocutor on August 3, 2015, recognised the “unique history and position” of the Nagas.
The framework agreement was signed in the presence of PM Narendra Modi to hammer out a permanent solution to the Naga issue. It came after over 80 rounds of negotiations for about 18 years, with the first breakthrough coming in 1997, when the ceasefire agreement was sealed.
However, the talks with the NSCN-IM have been stalled. Separately, the government is also holding peace talks with splinter groups — the NSCN-NK, NSCN-R, NSCN K-Khango and NSCN (K) Niki.
