Will protect the idea of India, come what may: Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court relief

New Delhi, Aug 4
After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his duty of protecting the idea of India remains the same and he would continue to do so.
“Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India,” he said on Twitter soon after the apex court granted him relief by staying his conviction by a lower court in Gujarat.
The Gujarat High Court had earlier upheld his conviction, which was stayed by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Gandhi was also accorded a grand welcome by Congress workers at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.
The former Congress chief visited the party office along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Ecstatic party workers at the AICC headquarters danced to the beats of drums, distributed sweets and unfurled the Congress flag to welcome Gandhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case
Rahul to get back his MP status; court says no reason has be...
Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred following violence; Narendra Bijarniya replaces him
Singla will be the new Bhiwani SP
Following Nuh violence, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins probe by Faridabad police
A case was registered against him for trying to stir religio...
Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Also imposes certain conditions on Tytler, including he will...
4 people drown, 9 missing after flashflood washes away shops near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand
The flash flood occur on Thursday night following heavy rain