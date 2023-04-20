Will quit if proved rang up Shah over TMC status: Didi

New Delhi, April 19
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today said she would resign if it was proved she had called up Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the TMC lost the national party status.
“My party’s name will remain All India Trinamool Congress. I will resign if it is proved that I called up Shah over the TMC’s national party status,” she told the media at the Bengal’s State Secretariat, rejecting Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s claim she had made the call. She said if he failed to prove it, he must take “nakkhat” (corporal punishment given to errant students) in public.
