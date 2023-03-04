Will set up Bench to hear hijab plea: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will set up a three-judge Bench to hear Karnataka Muslim girl students’ petition seeking to be allowed to sit in examinations in the state government schools while wearing hijab.

“I will create a Bench,” said a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud after an advocate sought urgent hearing of the petition on the ground that the girls were on the verge of losing another academic year as the examinations were to commence from March 9 in government schools which didn’t permit wearing of headscarf.

“They have missed one year. They will miss another year,” the petitioner’s counsel said, adding the matter had been mentioned twice earlier.

However, without specifying any date, the CJI simply said he would constitute a Bench.

On February 22, the CJI had said he would “take a call” on listing a petition filed by some Muslim girl students from Karnataka seeking permission to appear wearing hijab in examinations commencing from March 9 in the state government-run schools.