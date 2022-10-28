Will take back PoK, Gilgit & Baltistan, says Rajnath

Our Correspondent

Srinagar October 27

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated New Delhi’s resolve to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

“We’ve just started our journey northward. It will be complete only when we implement the resolution passed unanimously in Parliament on February 22, 1994, and accordingly reach our remaining parts such as Gilgit and Baltistan,” Singh said during the Infantry Day function in Budgam today.

The 1994 resolutions says Pakistan must vacate part of Kashmir under its illegal occupation.

The Defence Minister said, “The dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be fulfilled when all refugees of 1947 will get their land and homes back. I assure you that day will come.”

“The Pakistan government is sowing the seeds of hatred in PoK and time is not far when people will resort to mass rebellion there,” the minister said.

“Before the abrogation of Article 370, the Kashmiri society was divided into segments. Post August 5, 2019, all sections of society are collectively marching towards prosperity,” he noted. “It is just a beginning.” Singh added the Infantry Day reminded us to renew our pledge to root out our enemies and protect the country’s sovereignty.