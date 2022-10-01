Will try to fulfil expectations of triservices: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

New Delhi, September 30
Gen Anil Chauhan on Friday took charge as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to implement the ambitious theaterisation plan that aims to ensure tri-services synergy and prepare the armed forces for future security challenges.
“I am proud to be assuming the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian armed forces. I will try to fulfil the expectations of the three defence forces. We will tackle all challenges and difficulties together,” the General said.
A former Eastern Army Commander, General Chauhan took charge as the country’s senior-most military commander about 10 months after first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. He will also be the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, besides the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on all matters of the three armed forces and the Permanent Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee.
Before assuming charge, he paid tributes to the martyrs at the National War Memorial.
