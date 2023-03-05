Winds may flatten wheat crop, impact yield

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 4

In a major concern for wheat growers in the north-western region, especially Punjab and Haryana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast strong surface winds (20-30 km per hour) during the next two days. The winds are likely to flatten standing wheat crop and hit wheat yield. This could be a double whammy for farmers who are already fearing yield loss due to abnormally high temperatures in February and March.

Double whammy Farmers already fear losses due to high temperatures

“Under the influence of a western disturbance, strong winds are likely over the plains of north-west India during the next two days,” said an IMD official. Dr OP Bishnoi, a wheat specialist at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said the winds were likely to lead to lodging (bending) of wheat crop.

Dr Bishnoi said though pleasant weather or light showers would be helpful for the growth of the wheat crop, strong winds would adversely impact the standing crop.