Winter session from today; Opposition lines up LAC standoff, inflation, joblessness

17 sittings over 23 days | To conclude on December 29 | 16 new Bills to be introduced

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs an all-party meeting on the eve of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, December 6

The border standoff with China, alleged misuse of central probe agencies, AIIMS cyberattack, unemployment and price rise are among the issues the Opposition is expected to raise in Parliament as battle lines appeared to harden on the eve of the winter session beginning tomorrow.

Govt owes an answer

Sino-India border stand-off, the killing of Kashmiri Pandits, unemployment, price rise… the government owes an answer to people. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress Leader in LS

Debates as per norms

All issues raised by political parties will be taken up and discussions held as per Parliament norms. Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary affairs minister

Key Bills likely to be tabled

1. The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

2. Multi-State Coop Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

3. Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

4. National Dental Commission Bill to repeal an Act of 1948

5. National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill to repeal Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947

6. Bill to form North East Water Management Authority

The government, for its part, said it was ready for discussion on any issue provided the rules permitted and the presiding officers of the two Houses agreed. Leaders from more than 30 parties attended a meeting convened by the government today to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be taken up.

The results of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh — to be declared on December 8 —are also likely to play out during the start of the session.

The Opposition will seek to corner the government on several issues and a confrontation is likely on the demand for discussions on the Chinese “incursions” at the border and alleged misuse of agencies. The meeting, chaired by Union Minister and deputy leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh, was to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth functioning of the session. Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present. Joshi spelt out the government’s legislative agenda and sought the Opposition’s cooperation for the passage of Bills. He said note had been taken of all issues raised by political parties and the discussions would be held as per Parliament norms. Issues for discussion would be finalised in the business advisory committee meetings of both Houses, he said.

During the meeting, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress raised the issue of alleged misuse of investigating agencies, which was backed, among others, by Aam Aadmi Party and Nationalist Congress Party. “There are so many issues before the country such as unemployment and price rise, and the government owes an answer to people… We will also demand a discussion on the stand-off at the Sino-India border and the killings of Kashmiri Pandits,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after the meeting.

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he and his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien had sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and “economic blockade” of states. AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded a discussion on the old pension scheme (OPS) and a law ensuring the minimum support price (MSP) of farm produce.

The session will have 17 sittings over 23 days before it concludes on December 29. The government plans to bring 16 new Bills during the session.

Amid the controversy over the session going ahead through Christmas, Pralhad Joshi maintained that no festival had been ignored as there would be a holiday on December 24 and 25.

