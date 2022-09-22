Wipro fires 300 employees for moonlighting

PTI

Bengaluru, September 21

Wipro has sacked 300 employees for moonlighting as the IT services company toughened its stand against staffers taking a second job after work hours.

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, who has been a vocal critic of moonlighting, said the company had no place for any employee who chose to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro payrolls. Moonlighting is a “complete violation of integrity in its deepest form”, he said at an AIMA event.