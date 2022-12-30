 Wishes pour in for Rishabh Pant after car accident : The Tribune India

Wishes pour in for Rishabh Pant after car accident

The 25-year-old suffers injuries on his head, back and feet after his car collides with a road divider while he was driving back home to Roorkee

Rishabh Pant. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, December 30

Wishes and prayers poured in from all quarters for star India cricketer Rishabh Pant who had a narrow escape after meeting with a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Friday.

The 25-year-old suffered injuries on his head, back and feet after his car collided with a road divider while he was driving back home to Roorkee.

He is said to be in "stable" condition.

"Wishing you a very speedy recovery. My prayers are with you," tweeted cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as his former teammates also joined him in posting their messages for the dashing keeper-batter.

Former India batter and National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman said: "Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ."     

"Wishing dear Pant a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao," tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said they are ensuring best possible medical care for Pant to come out of this "traumatic phase".

"The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh."

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery...We will provide him with all the necessary support," Shah added in a tweet.

According to the BCCI statement, Pant, who was first treated at Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, has two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

"Pant’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," it added.

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals also wished speedy recovery for their skipper as head coach Ricky Ponting also sent his message from Down Under.

"Thinking about Rishabh. Get well soon, Skip," DC tweeted.

"Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," Ponting wrote.

Wily Afghan spinner Rashid Khan also took to social media to wish him. "I hope you are ok bhai praying for your quick recovery get well soon champ." 

Pant's Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan tweeted: "Thank you God ki kaafi bachaav hogaya. Sending you lots of healing, prayers and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon."

"Speedy recovery, my friend. Praying for you to get well soon," tweeted his India teammate Shubman Gill.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Pant and his family," wrote India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Wishes also came in from across the border with Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi tweeting: "Praying for Pant."

"Hope there's nothing serious Pant. I wish you a quick recovery and many prayers bhai. InshaAllah you will be fine and back on the field very soon," wrote Pakistan seamer Hassan Ali.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who broke his leg and dislocated his ankle during a freak injury while playing golf in September, also joined in wishing Pant.

"Never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he's stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private!" Bairstow tweeted.

"Praying for the recovery of Pant. Hope he comes back stronger in national colours soon!," wrote former India selector Krish Srikkanth.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with Pant. Wishing you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back to doing what you do best."

Legendary India leg spinner Anil Kumble, former India lefthander Suresh Raina, and former India women's pacer Jhulan Goswami also wished Pant a fast recovery. 

