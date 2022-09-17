With 6 MLAs, Sajad Lone wanted to be Jammu and Kashmir CM: Satya Pal Malik

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone wanted to be the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state just before the dissolution of the Assembly in 2018 although he had only six MLAs.

Lone said he had six MLAs, but if I (then J&K Governor) administered him oath, he would prove his majority in a week. Satya Pal Malik

Talking about the period of behind-the-scene political manoeuvring before the dissolution of the Assembly in 2018, Malik, now the Governor of Meghalaya, described Lone as the “blue-eyed boy” of the Centre. He said he had asked Lone to write to him about the support he enjoyed in the 87-member House. Lone said he had six MLAs, but “told me if you administer me the oath, I will prove my majority in a week”, he said.

Malik also spoke of the circumstances in which he dissolved the Assembly in November 2018, despite PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti having staked claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference (NC).

All this happened after the political situation that emerged following the BJP’s decision to pull out of the coalition government headed by Mehbooba in June 2018.

Malik, in an interview, said he had told Lone, “That is not the Governor’s role. I won’t do it.” He said the PDP-NC-Congress might have had a majority, but “foolishly” they held no meeting or passed a resolution or furnished a letter of support “to the lady (Mehbooba)”.

