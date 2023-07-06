With attacks on churches, Manipur strife getting communal colour

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

With Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressing his dismay over burning of churches and Christian missionaries in Kerala expressing their solidarity with tribal Kuki-Naga groups, the violence in Manipur, which broke out on ethnic lines on May 3, appears to be getting a communal hue as a fight between majority Hindus (Meitei) and tribal Christians (Kuki-Naga).

Schools reopen after 2 months, attendance thin on day 1 Imphal: After remaining shut for more than a couple of months because of clashes, schools reopened across Manipur on Wednesday. Though attendance in most institutes was extremely low on the first day, students and parents welcomed the state’s decision to resume classes. PTI

More than 40 churches have reportedly been vandalised and torched across the state as the majority of tribals are Christians. Even the Supreme Court has ordered protection of displaced persons and religious places of worship.

However, leaders in the ruling BJP, while claiming that pluralism is integral to the Meitei society, said a failed attempt is being made to “give communal colour” to the violence which erupted as a result of a court verdict.

Mob sets jawan’s house on fire The house of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel was torched by a mob in Manipur’s Thoubal district after he foiled the attempts of rioters to loot firearms from the police armoury, officials said on Wednesday. TNS

Sources in the government said efforts are on to reconcile the issues by holding meetings with leaders of the two communities engaged in violence against each other and a lasting solution would be arrived at soon.

Issue set to rock parl session The violence in Manipur is set to rock the Monsoon Session of Parliament with the Congress announcing its intent of raising the issue in Parliament and pressing the government for a “specific reply” on the violent incidents. TNS

Even as the government sources refused to divulge the possible contours for reconciling the points of conflict between Meitei and tribals (Kuki-Naga), the Mizoram CM in a tweet has said, “I wish not to see any more pictures and video clips of churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature, regardless of gender and age. If there is only one way of settling for peace, shall we opt for that? Should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don’t think so!”

Zoramthanga’s reference to “only one way” is understood in political circles as the Kuki demand for a separate administration, which has been raised by the community from the beginning of the violence and which has also been supported by multiple leaders of the Chief Minister’s Mizo National Front, an ally of the BJP-led NDA.