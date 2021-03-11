With eyes on expansion of AAP across country, Kejriwal to visit Kerala in May

Ravi S Singh
New Delhi, May 3
With eyes on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) expansion across the country, Delhi Chief Minister and national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Kerala on May 15 to take part in an event organised by the Twenty20, a newly floated political party.
Twenty20 Party had invited Kejriwal to attend their annual function as a Chief Guest.
Thanking Kejriwal for accepting his invitation, Twenty20 Founder Sabu Jacob said, like the AAP, Twenty20 believes in the strengthening of Indian politics at the grassroots level.
Since the AAP's convincing victory in the Punjab Assembly election, the party has waded into political calisthenics to expand its footprints across the country with an eye on the 2024-General election.
The party has already made moves in Haryana, with plans to contest all coming election, including the local election, including the ones in Karnataka.
It has decided to contest the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be held at the end of this year.
