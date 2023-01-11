With little over year left for 2024 General Election, Cabinet rejig buzz in govt circles

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

Government circles are abuzz with talk of a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle as the ruling BJP enters election mode with a little over a year left for the 2024 General Election.

“If not now, then when?” asked a senior government functionary, commenting on possibilities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigging his council of ministers, in possibly the last such change before 2024 General elections.

A section of senior BJP leaders felt that time was apt for a reshuffle with elections due in nine states this year.

Sources said ministerial performances are under constant review and non performers would definitely face the axe.

“It is possible that some senior ministers might be sent as party general secretaries and fresh blood inducted into the Cabinet with performance, polls and other parameters in mind,” a source said.

PM Modi may reward Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction for the ouster of Maha Vikas Aghadi and formation of Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra.

The last cabinet rejig happened on July 7, 2021 with the PM dropping then health minister Harsh Vardhan, law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar and education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Parallel to that Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Mansukh Mandaviya and RK Singh were elevated from junior to full cabinet ranks.

It remains to be seen if some big guns will fall silent again.

BJP National Executive is meanwhile meeting on January 15 and 16 after which there will be greater clarity on matters, sources said.

Prior to 2021, PM had rejigged his cabinet in his first term in 2017.