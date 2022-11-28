With three cheetahs being moved from quarantine zone, all eight big cats in Kuno National Park’s acclimatisation enclosure

Sheopur, November 28
All the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) in September have been shifted from the quarantine zone to the larger acclimatisation enclosure, with three female cheetahs being released on Monday, a Forest official said.
The eight cheetahs were translocated from the African country on September 17 as part of an ambitious reintroduction project of the species. They were released into the quarantine zone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Female cheetahs Savana, Shasha, and Siyaya were released into the big boma (enclosure) number 5 using walk-through cages between 9 am and 11 am on Monday,” confirmed Kuno Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma.
On Sunday, female cheetahs Asha and Tbilisi joined males Obaan, Alton, and Freddie in the larger enclosure. Obaan was released into the larger enclosure on November 18, while Elton and Freddie were moved on November 5.
Earlier, on Saturday, the last of the six leopards that had entered the larger enclosure before the arrival of these cheetahs had moved out into the wild.
The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...
Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces
Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...
Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body
Shraddha's ring that Aaftab had gifted to another girl has a...
Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi
India prominent in four of five strategic objectives, but le...
4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar
Arms and ammunition seized