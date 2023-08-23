Withdraw order on generic drugs: IMA

New Delhi, August 22
Indian Medical Association has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking him to rescind the NMC regulations on mandatory prescription of generic drugs till the regulatory body offers a guarantee of quality of drugs. It also wanted regulation barring doctors from attending conferences sponsored by pharma firms to go.
