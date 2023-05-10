Woman, 4 children killed in fire in UP’s Kushinagar; CM Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh

Gorakhpur (UP), May 10
A woman and her four children were killed in a blaze that broke out at their house in Kushinagar district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Three more people sustained burn injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the victims, an official release said.
The woman and her children were sleeping inside the house at Maghi Mathia village in Ramkola area when it caught fire, Kushinagar District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.
The three persons who suffered burn injuries are being treated at a district hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, Ranjan said, adding that the district administration is providing all possible help to the victims.
Meanwhile, Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and hoped for their speedy recovery. He also asked officials to expedite the relief work, the release said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout
Jalandhar Cantt records lowest voting percentage at 48.9 | S...
Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct
In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...
Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly
In outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Cong...
Karnataka records 72 per cent turnout in Assembly polls, exit polls predict tight contest between BJP and Congress
Voter turnout in 2018 assembly polls in the state was 72.10 ...
PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner
Accent on defence, technology, space, climate change and peo...