Woman brutally assaulted by husband, in-laws for not bearing son

PTI

Mahoba (UP), June 4

A woman was thrashed, brutalised with a wooden stick and left to die in a semi-conscious state here by her husband and in-laws for not bearing a male child, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who has two daughters aged seven and two, has been admitted to a hospital where her condition remains critical, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Sudha Singh said, “A 31-year-old woman from the Ramnagar Jukha area under Kotwali Police station was attacked by her husband and in-laws. The incident took place on Thursday night.”

“In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was assaulted by her in-laws for not bearing a son. Her husband also forced a wooden stick into her private parts,” she said.

The woman was later abandoned outside the family's house while her husband and in-laws fled, Singh said. The victim alleged that she was harassed regularly by her in-laws over the issue, she said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman's husband and in-laws, the SP said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, she said.