Woman caught with drugs worth Rs 60 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, February 26
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh in the national capital, police said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar, they said.
A total of 60.87 grams of high quality heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh and cash Rs 31,167 were recovered from her possession, the police said.
Based on a tip-off regarding the supply of heroin, the police laid a trap and arrested Sunita from near Om Vihar Phase-5, Uttam Nagar, at around 9 am on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Shankar Choudhary said.
During the investigation, Sunita revealed that she purchased the heroin from another woman identified as Santra, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...