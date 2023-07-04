Woman, daughter on morning walk killed as car hits them near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 4
A woman and her daughter, who were on a morning walk, were killed and another woman was injured when a “speeding” car hit them from behind near here on Tuesday, police said.
Hyderabad: Three dead as a speeding car rams into morning walkers— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023
Edited video is available in video section on https://t.co/lFLnN4oaDV pic.twitter.com/tO3loR1l6E
The trio was walking when a speeding car hit them resulting in the spot death of two—a woman and her daughter and injury to another woman, a police official of Narsingi police station said.
The woman who sustained injuries has been admitted to a hospital, the official said.
After the incident, the car driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. Efforts are on to nab the driver, police said.
