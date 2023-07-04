Woman, daughter on morning walk killed as car hits them near Hyderabad

PTI

Hyderabad, July 4

A woman and her daughter, who were on a morning walk, were killed and another woman was injured when a “speeding” car hit them from behind near here on Tuesday, police said.

The trio was walking when a speeding car hit them resulting in the spot death of two—a woman and her daughter and injury to another woman, a police official of Narsingi police station said.

The woman who sustained injuries has been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

After the incident, the car driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. Efforts are on to nab the driver, police said.