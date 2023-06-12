Madhya Pradesh woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband, booked for intimidation

Indore, June 12
Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case of criminal intimidation against a woman who had allegedly demanded alimony of Rs 6 crore from her husband.
According to a police officer, the man had lodged a complaint against his wife, claiming that she was threatening him. "A divorce case is going on between the two," the officer added.
DCP Rajesh Singh from Bhanwarkuan police station said, "Ram Rajput, who lives in Bhanwarkuan police station area, had lodged a complaint that his wife who lives in Lalitpur was threatening him demanding Rs 6 crore in alimony."
"A divorce case is going on between the two. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the wife under Sections 384, 507 and 509 of the IPC."
