Woman 'forced to take off shirt' for security check at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, January 4
An incident of a woman passenger being asked to take off her shirt during the security check has come to light at the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru.
However, the authorities have responded that they deeply regret the hassle and would pursue the matter with the operations team.
The victim identified as Krishani Gadhvi narrated her ordeal on her social media handle on Tuesday evening.
"I was asked to remove my shirt at the Bengaluru airport during a security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you'd never want as a woman. Why would you need a woman to strip?" Krishani questioned the authorities.
However, Krishani had not mentioned any details about her travel destination. She claimed herself as a student and performing musician.
Bengaluru airport authorities, while responding to her, apologised for the incident. "We deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by the CISF, (Central Industrial Security Force) a Government Sovereign."
However, the sources questioned the motive of the victim on making statements on social media rather than complaining to the CISF or the police.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...