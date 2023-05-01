Woman in cockpit, DGCA sends notice to Air India CEO Wilson

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson for the airline’s alleged lapses in reporting about an incident of a pilot allowing a woman friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the airline’s head of safety, security and quality functions Henry Donohoe. A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the DGCA about the pilot allowing a woman friend into the cockpit.

The notices were issued to the Air India CEO and head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to the DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator’s safety instructions.

Both executives have been given 15 days to respond to the notices. There was no immediate comment from Air India. Earlier this month, DGCA directed Air India to de-roster the entire crew of the Dubai-Delhi flight till investigations are complete.

On April 21, the airline said it had taken serious note of the alleged incident and that investigations were underway.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be seen as violation of the safety protocol.

Feb 27 incident