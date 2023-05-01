Woman in cockpit, DGCA sends notice to Air India CEO Wilson

New Delhi, April 30
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson for the airline’s alleged lapses in reporting about an incident of a pilot allowing a woman friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27.
A show-cause notice has also been issued to the airline’s head of safety, security and quality functions Henry Donohoe. A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the DGCA about the pilot allowing a woman friend into the cockpit.
The notices were issued to the Air India CEO and head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to the DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator’s safety instructions.
Both executives have been given 15 days to respond to the notices. There was no immediate comment from Air India. Earlier this month, DGCA directed Air India to de-roster the entire crew of the Dubai-Delhi flight till investigations are complete.
On April 21, the airline said it had taken serious note of the alleged incident and that investigations were underway.
Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be seen as violation of the safety protocol.
Feb 27 incident
- A cabin crew member had filed a complaint with the DGCA
- The pilot had allowed a woman friend into the cockpit
- This took place on a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems
Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa
British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship
Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...