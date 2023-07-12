Woman killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra’s Nashik

Mumbai, July 12
A woman was killed and 19 people were injured when a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, an official said.
The injured have been rushed to a state-run hospital, the official said.
The incident took place around 5.45 am near a temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, the official said.
On Tuesday night, the MSRTC bus had come to Saptashrungi Garh from Khamgaon in Buldhana district. The bus was going back on Wednesday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge, the official said.
Local residents, police and other agencies reached the spot and started rescue and search operations, he said.
A woman died and 19 people, including the driver and conductor of the bus, sustained injuries in the accident, he said.
