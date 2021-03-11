Woman, lover kill her teenage son in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Muzaffarnagar, August 10

A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her teenage son for opposing their relationship, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal said Munesh and her lover Satendra killed the 16-year-old Ashish in the early hours of Monday and dumped his body in a tubewell.

Police said the body was later recovered.

Police said the accused told them that they killed Ashish as he was against their relationship.

Police said Munesh developed a relationship with Satendra after her husband died.