Woman techie among 3 arrested in Noida with ecstasy drug pills worth Rs 25 lakh

Noida, March 13

Noida Police on Monday claimed to have busted a synthetic drug racket with the arrest of three persons, including a woman techie, after nearly 300 pills worth Rs 25 lakh were seized from her house in Sector 61.

All three accused are aged between 24 and 26 years and they allegedly supplied these banned pills to secret rave parties, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said the police on Sunday caught a drug trafficker, who spilled the beans over the supply network and led them to his two other immediate associates.

The trafficker, identified as Mamura resident Abhishek Chauhan, told the police that he was given MDMA drug, also known as ecstasy or molly, by Puja Gupta and her friend Pulkit Kapoor, the DCP told reporters.

“On the basis of the information, a house in Sector 61 was raided last evening from where 289 pills of MDMA were seized. The woman suspect, her friend and this drug trafficker have been arrested. Three more people are associated with them who have been identified but are at large,” DCP Singh said.

The accused have been operating for a year and more details about them are being searched, he said.

Gupta, a computer engineer by profession working with a private firm as consultant, lives in the house in Sector 61 where the MDMA pills, estimated worth approximately Rs 25 lakh in international market, were found, while Kapoor lives in Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120, according to police.

“The accused supplied these drug pills on demand and they were also sold by hand through suppliers. Details of their procurement sources, mode of payment, etc are being investigated,” the officer added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida 1) Amit Pratap Singh said two of the accused – Kapoor and Chauhan – worked only in drug supply, while Gupta worked for a private firm also as consultant.

“These accused have been operating for around one year and supplied pills on demand for secret rave parties or small, exclusive parties in Noida, Greater Noida. Sometimes they themselves would also carry pills to parties in Noida and Gurgaon,” ACP Singh said.

A search is on for their three absconding associates Suryansh, Pranay and Didipya, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Phase 3 police station, police said.