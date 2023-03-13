 Woman techie among 3 arrested in Noida with ecstasy drug pills worth Rs 25 lakh : The Tribune India

Woman techie among 3 arrested in Noida with ecstasy drug pills worth Rs 25 lakh

Accused allegedly supplied banned pills to secret rave parties, say police

Woman techie among 3 arrested in Noida with ecstasy drug pills worth Rs 25 lakh

Police personnel with three accused, arrested for drug supply, in Noida, on Monday, March 13, 2023. PTI



PTI

Noida, March 13

Noida Police on Monday claimed to have busted a synthetic drug racket with the arrest of three persons, including a woman techie, after nearly 300 pills worth Rs 25 lakh were seized from her house in Sector 61.

All three accused are aged between 24 and 26 years and they allegedly supplied these banned pills to secret rave parties, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said the police on Sunday caught a drug trafficker, who spilled the beans over the supply network and led them to his two other immediate associates.

The trafficker, identified as Mamura resident Abhishek Chauhan, told the police that he was given MDMA drug, also known as ecstasy or molly, by Puja Gupta and her friend Pulkit Kapoor, the DCP told reporters.

“On the basis of the information, a house in Sector 61 was raided last evening from where 289 pills of MDMA were seized. The woman suspect, her friend and this drug trafficker have been arrested. Three more people are associated with them who have been identified but are at large,” DCP Singh said.

The accused have been operating for a year and more details about them are being searched, he said.

Gupta, a computer engineer by profession working with a private firm as consultant, lives in the house in Sector 61 where the MDMA pills, estimated worth approximately Rs 25 lakh in international market, were found, while Kapoor lives in Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120, according to police.

“The accused supplied these drug pills on demand and they were also sold by hand through suppliers. Details of their procurement sources, mode of payment, etc are being investigated,” the officer added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida 1) Amit Pratap Singh said two of the accused – Kapoor and Chauhan – worked only in drug supply, while Gupta worked for a private firm also as consultant.

“These accused have been operating for around one year and supplied pills on demand for secret rave parties or small, exclusive parties in Noida, Greater Noida. Sometimes they themselves would also carry pills to parties in Noida and Gurgaon,” ACP Singh said.

A search is on for their three absconding associates Suryansh, Pranay and Didipya, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Phase 3 police station, police said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

3
Entertainment

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

4
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

5
Trending

‘No water in train toilet… I am bearing the pressure’: Passenger’s appeal to railways not just fetches him help but rib-tickling memes too

6
Business

2 days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in 3rd largest failure in US banking history

7
Haryana

Haryana CM gives call for ushering in another agri revolution

8
Entertainment

Oscars: 'Naatu Naatu' live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

9
Trending

Anand Mahindra shares comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s rant over Japanese dish sushi to substantiate his earlier post on ‘Indianization’, see hilarious video

10
Nation

Russia to operate 64 weekly flights to Indian cities

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge constitution bench

Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge Constitution Bench

The top court posts the matter for arguments on April 18, sa...

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur

Chaudhary had died on January 14 after suffering a cardiac a...

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

The exam will be re-conducted


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Amritsar: Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Ajnala Row: Panel submits report to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh

Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sector 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30°C

19-day-old infant admitted to Chandigarh's GMCH-32 NICU found injured

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi legislators get 66 per cent hike in pay. This is what they will draw now

Delhi's MLAs get over 66% salary hike

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi University students, faculty protest; seek grants

Punjabi University students, faculty protest; demand grants

Punjabi University VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory