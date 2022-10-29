 Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS : The Tribune India

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

Photo tweeted by @ANI



ANI

New Delhi, October 29

A 23-year-old woman lying unconscious for 7 months in AIIMS trauma centre after sustaining multiple head surgeries in a road accident, delivered a healthy baby girl last week.

Neurosurgeon Dr Deepak Gupta said, "A 23-year-old young woman came to AIIMS trauma centre on April 1, 2022 at 4.30 am after sustaining a severe head injury the previous night when she was traveling with her husband on a 2-wheeler (in Bulandshahar, UP). Both husband and wife were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident. The husband did not sustain any head injury while the wife sustained a very severe head injury, she fell down as she was sitting sideways and was without a helmet." "She was initially treated at Abdullah Hospital, Bulandshar and later referred to AIIMS trauma centre. She was married six weeks back and was 40 days pregnant at the time of the accident (pregnancy test was positive). She was unconscious on arrival and had evidence of severe brain injury with acute subdural hematoma inside her brain. She was immediately put on ventilator support and taken up for emergency surgery (decompressive craniectomy where part of her skull bone was removed to decrease pressure inside her swollen damaged brain). She underwent a total of 5 neurosurgical operations in the last 7 months during hospitalisation," he added.

At present, the woman is still unconscious and breathing on her own.

"Presently, she is still unconscious, breathing on her own, not on any ventilatory support, and opens her eyes spontaneously, and occasionally nods to painful stimuli. She stands a 10-15 per cent chance of regaining consciousness in the next couple of years with continued rehabilitation support," said Dr Gupta.

As the woman was pregnant at the time of admission after a lot of discussions, the family decided to continue the pregnancy.

"A lot of discussions were held in her first and second trimesters of pregnancy on whether we should terminate her pregnancy or continue the pregnancy as the mother was still unconscious. As no congenital anomalies were noted in the fetus with serial level two ultrasound examinations, the medical team suggested the option to continue the pregnancy to the family. The decision to terminate the pregnancy in view of the mother's condition was left to the family. The family decided to continue the pregnancy subsequently," said Dr Gupta.

"She was brought to AIIMS by her family when they noticed some activity suggestive of impending labor pains in her. She gave birth to a healthy girl child weighing 2.5 kg at AIIMS trauma center on October 22 by normal route (no cesarean section). The delivery was conducted by a team from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at AIIMS, Delhi," he added.

Urging people to use helmets, the AIIMS neurologist said, "Helmets reduce the risk of death and head injury by 50-60 per cent. With helmets, in-hospital deaths are reduced by 16 per cent, cervical spine injuries are lesser and facial injuries are also lesser by 12--60 per cent." He further said, "In India, of the 1,50,000 deaths each year from head injury, 25 per cent of deaths result from two-wheeler road traffic accidents. In a study that was earlier conducted at the trauma centre in AIIMS, two times higher deaths were noted in non-helmeted riders (women) compared to helmeted riders. The Indian motor vehicle act  (1988) received some opposition from Sikh women and later the Sikh women and men were exempted from wearing helmets because of the turban. The women from the Muslim community, who wear burkhas also do not wear helmets. The acceptance of wearing helmets by women is still poor in India. It is to be noted that in road traffic accidents, head injuries can happen to anyone irrespective of age, sex, or religion. Most head injuries are preventable. The present case highlights the importance of wearing helmets for pillion rider women in India. All women irrespective of religion must wear helmets to prevent such accidents."

 

#aiims

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

2
Nation

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire; emergency declared at Delhi airport

3
Brand Connect

ACV Burn Keto Reviews - Unique ACV Burn Apple Cider Vinegar Keto Gummies or Scam?

4
Brand Connect

[#Alert Scammer] Maggie Beer Keto Gummies (Australia) – How Maggie Beer ACV Keto Gummies Work? Carefully Use Maggie Beer Weight loss Gummies?

5
Entertainment

Watch: Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Hemkunt Foundation, becomes its first female ambassador

6
Diaspora

Indian Embassy begins exercise to help 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi

7
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

8
Ludhiana

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

9
Punjab

Four shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

10
Punjab

20 days later, Punjab farmers call off protest near CM Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur house

Don't Miss

View All
Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Top News

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...

Counter-terrorism has become one of top priorities during India’s ongoing tenure in UN Security Council, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble burning increasing in Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says ‘waterman’ Rajendra Singh

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...


Cities

View All

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler from Tarn Taran booked

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

In Chandigarh, safai karamchari's daughter, also a national-level basketball player, cracks medical school

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

Chandigarh: Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Chandigarh factory blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble burning increasing in Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

L-G asks MCD to take strict legal action against elements 'misleading' Delhi about landfills

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

Print deities' images on notes, Kejriwal writes to PM

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame college

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame Jalandhar college

Jalandhar farmers honoured for not burning paddy stubble

Over 1L agri equipment provided to farmers on subsidy: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Kajla Society Embezzlement case: Another accused held

Indian embassy seeks details of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Ludhiana: Facing slump, industry asking labourers to take a break

Ludhiana industrialist held for Rs 1,531-cr fraud

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

Trial for processing legacy waste successful, says official

Heart surgeries on hold at Rajindra hospital

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

600 cartons of liquor seized in Patiala

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Narinder Kaur Bharaj among 3 MLAs nominated to Punjabi University Senate

Book on special children released