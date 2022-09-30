Woman, waiting for cat bite injection, bitten by stray dog at Kerala hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, September 30
A young woman was bitten by a stray dog while awaiting a anti-rabies dose for cat bite inside a state-run public health centre, here on Friday.
Aparna (31), along with her father, was waiting at a public health centre near the upcoming Adani Port at Vizhinjam in the capital city suburbs, when the incident took place.
Incidentally, she was at the health centre for her third dose of injection after being bitten by a cat.
According to her father, they arrived at the health centre around 8 a.m. "She was sitting on a chair waiting for her turn when a dog lying under it bit her. When we raised an alarm, the staff members came but did not administer any first aid. It was a by-stander of another patient who got a soap and cleaned my daughter's wound," the angry father said.
Later, she was referred to the General Hospital in the city located about 15 kms where a proper treatment was provided.
Stray dog menace in Kerala has reached dangerous levels and there seems no major effort from the government to end it.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...