Woman who had participated in Quit India movement joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

Akola, November 17
Leelabai Chitale (93), who had participated in the 1942 Quit India movement, joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for a brief while on Thursday.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted a video message by Chitale who joined the cross-country foot-march at Vadegaon in Balapur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Akola district.
“She wants that the yatra should focus on saving constitution,” Ramesh said in the tweet.
In the video message, Chitale said, “I was twelve years old on August 9, 1942. Mahatma Gandhi had given the slogan ‘Do or Die’.... I and my two friends were caught while shouting slogans (against the British) near a college.” “We were just 12, so we were let off (by police) on the same evening. But my father and brother were in jail for three and a half years. The country did not get the freedom the way it is told today,” she said.
People from all strata of society and religions participated in the freedom struggle, Chitale further said, adding that “these people (participants in the Bharat Jodo Yatra) are trying to save the Constitution.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Alleged procedural lapse’: Centre moves SC seeking review of order for premature release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case
Government says the convicts seeking remission did not forma...
India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief
Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...
Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test
Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...
COP27 cover leaves out India’s proposal of ‘phasing down all fossil fuels’
‘Without cumulative emissions in check, success with other e...
Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26
Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’