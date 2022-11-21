 Woman’s body in trolley bag: Case of honour killing; father nabbed, say police : The Tribune India

Woman’s body in trolley bag: Case of honour killing; father nabbed, say police

Victim identified as Ayushi Yadav, a resident of Delhi

The victim identified as 21-year-old Ayushi Yadav, a resident of Delhi. A video grab



PTI

Mathura (UP), November 21

The young woman, whose body was found in a trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway here, was allegedly killed by her father, with police terming it a case of honour killing.

The victim is identified as 21-year-old Ayushi Yadav, a resident of Delhi. She was a student of Bachelor of Computer Applications, the police said.

Her father Nitesh Yadav is in police custody and the murder weapon has been recovered, they said.

Ayushi Yadav’s family members told the police that she had “gone out for some days” without informing them and this enraged her father. When she returned on November 17, he allegedly shot her dead at their house in Modband village under Badarpur police station area, the police said without divulging details on where she had gone.

The same night, he packed her body in a trolley and threw it near Raya cut on the Yamuna Expressway.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said Ayushi Yadav’s mother and brother knew that she had been killed by her father.

After the police recovered the trolley here, they began tracing phones, checked CCTV footage, used social media and also put up posters in Delhi to identify the woman.

Concrete information about her, however, was received from an unknown call on Sunday morning, and later, her mother and brother identified her through photographs.

They also arrived at the mortuary here and confirmed the body was of Ayushi Yadav, the police said.

The family is a native of Baluni in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and migrated to the Delhi after Nitesh Yadav found a job there.

