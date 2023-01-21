Women Agniveers to be inducted into Navy in next three months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

In three months, the Navy will induct women sailors — Agniveers — on warships and all operational platforms. The first batch will pass out in March.

However, the decision to deploy them on submarines has not been made yet.

Will have separate mess

The ships will have a separate mess and accommodation for women sailors, which is the norm in navies of other countries

At present, the Navy is drafting rules of conduct for the personnel on warships that will have both men and women sailors on board. The ships will have a separate mess and accommodation for women sailors, which is the norm in navies of other countries.

At present, 341 women Agniveers are under training and they are expected to be inducted into 29 streams in the Navy.

Sources say the government is considering including a small number of Agniveers in the Republic Day parade.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller Personnel Services (CPS) of the Navy, told the media the theme of the naval tableau for the Republic Day parade would be “Indian Navy — Combat-ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future-proof”.

“The tableau showcases multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlights key indigenously designed and built

platforms. It also aims to highlight ‘nari shakti’

in the Navy,” said Vice Admiral Berry.

The main section of the tableau will illustrate the “Make in India” initiatives of the Navy. A model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos will take the centre stage.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today conducted a rehearsal of the flypast with 50 planes and helicopters, including fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar.

On ground, the IAF’s tableau named “Power Beyond Boundaries” will depict technology and network-centric abilities of the IAF operations. It will have the “Netra”, which is shown to be connected to IAF’s satellite GSAT-7A.

It will also depict the recent air effort to evacuate Indians from Ukraine. The tableau will have LCH and LCA Mark 2 made by Aeronautical Development Agency and C295 being made by a joint venture of Tata and Airbus.

