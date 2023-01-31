 Women brand making sanitary pads from banana fibre gets best social initiative award : The Tribune India

Women brand making sanitary pads from banana fibre gets best social initiative award

Made from banana fibre and cotton cloth, these menstrual pads cost just one-tenth of the conventional ones, the company said

Women brand making sanitary pads from banana fibre gets best social initiative award

‘Saukhyam’ reusable pads, a Mata Amritanandamayi Math project, are made by women self-help groups in various states of the country in recognition of the brand’s endeavour to empower women in rural areas. Pic credit- Twitter/@saukhyam



PTI

New Delhi, January 31

A women’s intimate hygiene brand using banana fibre as an absorbant to make sanitary pads has been awarded the ‘Best Social Initiative on Menstrual Hygiene’ at the third Menstrual Hygiene Management India Summit held recently.

‘Saukhyam’ reusable pads, a Mata Amritanandamayi Math project, are made by women self-help groups in various states of the country in recognition of the brand’s endeavour to empower women in rural areas.

Made from banana fibre and cotton cloth, these menstrual pads cost just one-tenth of the conventional ones, the company said.

Health experts too now recommend cloth sanitary pads for a healthy menstrual cycle, it said.

“Over five years ago, WaterAid India and UNICEF, following a survey, claimed that lack of access to toilets and sanitary pads in schools cause over a third of girls in South Asia to miss school. This led to the coinage of the term ‘period poverty,” said Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder and Chairman, HEAL Foundation.

Despite tangible evidence about chemicals getting absorbed in body and causing reproductive harm, women are often very hesitant when it comes to choosing good quality sanitary products. In India, around 35.5 crore women need sanitary pads and a majority of them are in rural areas.

With awareness and by making reusable menstrual pads accessible, women can be empowered to choose what best suits them, added Srivastava.

Deliberating on the health advantages and safe use of reusable pads, Dr Radhamany K, Prof and HoD, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, said, “As awareness about chemical additives that disposable pads contain is on the rise, reusable variants are being favoured more. As long as they are washed and dried properly, reusable sanitary pads are completely safe.

“Disposable pads are also harmful to the environment. The absorbent material in such pads is cellulose fibre which is sourced by cutting trees. Switching to reusable options for intimate care also saves trees and in turn helps in combating climate change,” she said.

Saukhyam reusable pads have also been honoured with the Most Innovative Product Award by the National Institute of Rural Development.

The project was lauded at the UN Climate Change Conference (2018) in Poland for its sustainable financing mechanism.

Last year, NITI Aayog honoured Saukhyam with the Women Transforming India Award.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

10
Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today, will tax slabs change?

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?

Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Artificially ripened fruits on sale risk health of residents in Amritsar district

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Union Budget 2023-24: Ludhiana Industrialists, traders pin high hopes

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience