Women capable of transforming society: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 8
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted women on International Women's Day, and said they must get their long-pending due.
Women, he said, are capable of transforming society with their wisdom, dedication and strength.
Women are capable of transforming a society by their wisdom, dedication and strength.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2022
They must get their long pending due.
Women’s Day greetings to all. pic.twitter.com/Jk0MeB1R63
"Women are capable of transforming a society with their wisdom, dedication and strength. They must get their long-pending due. Women's Day greetings to all," Gandhi said on Twitter.
The Congress also greeted women in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle and shared pictures of women power and success.
Sisters,— Congress (@INCIndia) March 8, 2022
to stand by you through all your struggles,
to cheer you on through all your victories,
to support you as you claim your rightful place in the world,
has, is and will always be the Congress party's top-most priority.#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Unh5LiUZ7V
"Sisters from across the nation and around the world, we humbly bow down to your ideas, your strength, your courage, your composure and your kindness. Each one of you is a flag bearer of hope and happiness. More power to you all this International Women's Day and every day," the party said.
"When women power takes charge, falsehood, discrimination and oppression stand no chance. For their grit, for their determination, for their sacrifice to ensure truth and justice prevail always, our salutes to 'Nari Shakti'," the Congress said.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted BR Ambedkar's words, "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”
"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 8, 2022
- Dr B.R.Ambedkar
A Woman is the symbol of power. God’s finest creation, without whom no creation is possible.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay 💐 pic.twitter.com/WeytQJATuN
"A woman is the symbol of power. God's finest creation, without whom no creation is possible. Happy International Women's Day," Surjewala said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine
India had told UNSC that despite its urgings there was no sa...
Haryana Budget 2022: With focus on health, CM Khattar announces 4 new medical colleges
Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...
Russian Federation to declare ceasefire today to provide humanitarian corridors
The Russian Embassy in India issues a release to this effect
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
Karnataka student's body preserved in Ukraine mortuary: CM Bommai
142 students from the state are still stranded in Ukraine