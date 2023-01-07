Women count in NCC up: DG

New Delhi, January 6
The participation of girl cadets in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has more than doubled in the past decade, the DG (NCC), Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh said on Friday.
General Singh said the strength of women in the NCC was around 13 per cent in 2010, which had gone up to around 35 per cent this year. He listed states such as Delhi, Kerala and those in the North-East for having higher number of girls, some states having almost 50 per cent girl cadets. NCC cadets from all over the country have gathered in Delhi for the Republic Day camp.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak get bail in Videocon loan case
Their arrest not done in conformity with provisions of law, ...
Brazil ex-Prez Bolsonaro's supporters attack Presidential Palace after he loses election
The rioting came exactly a week after Lula was sworn in as B...
Modi, Biden condemn mob violence by defeated former Brazilian President Bolsonaro's supporters
In a statement, President Lula says mob violence is unpreced...
Punjab Police constable killed in encounter with car-jackers in Phagwara
CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for the fami...