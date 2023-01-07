 Women count in NCC up: DG : The Tribune India

Women count in NCC up: DG



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

The participation of girl cadets in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has more than doubled in the past decade, the DG (NCC), Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh said on Friday.

General Singh said the strength of women in the NCC was around 13 per cent in 2010, which had gone up to around 35 per cent this year. He listed states such as Delhi, Kerala and those in the North-East for having higher number of girls, some states having almost 50 per cent girl cadets. NCC cadets from all over the country have gathered in Delhi for the Republic Day camp.

