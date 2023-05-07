Women in Territorial Army to be posted along LoC

New Delhi, May 7
The Ministry of Defence has approved posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) along the Line of Control (LoC).
The women will be posted with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army serving along the LoC and also as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters and Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organisational requirement, the MoD said, adding this was a progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of
employment of women officers.
This has been facilitated after an amendment to existing cadre management provisions for women officers of the Territorial Army, okayed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Women were serving and training under the same conditions as their male counterparts across units and appointments, including serving in challenging field conditions.
The Territorial Army is based on a citizen soldiers’ Army concept and officers undergo annual training of basic military skills. The TA officers remain employed in civilian life and do a periodic attachment with the TA.
Territorial Army had commenced commissioning women officers since 2019. Thus far these women Officers were able to serve Ecological Task Force Units, TA oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment.
Based on the experience gained during this period, a considered proposal was prepared to extend the employment scope further for women officers in TA, the MoD said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers’ protest: Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh
The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving sup...
Wait for probe report: WFI chief Brij Bhushan appeals to farmer and khap leaders as SKM joins wrestlers' protest
‘When the probe is complete, I will come to your ‘khap’ panc...
Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path
Authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonia...
Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore
Aircraft travelled a total of 120 km in Indian territory, sa...
Women in Territorial Army to be posted along LoC
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh okays cadre amendment