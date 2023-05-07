Women in Territorial Army to be posted along LoC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Ministry of Defence has approved posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) along the Line of Control (LoC).

The women will be posted with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army serving along the LoC and also as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters and Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organisational requirement, the MoD said, adding this was a progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of

employment of women officers.

This has been facilitated after an amendment to existing cadre management provisions for women officers of the Territorial Army, okayed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Women were serving and training under the same conditions as their male counterparts across units and appointments, including serving in challenging field conditions.

The Territorial Army is based on a citizen soldiers’ Army concept and officers undergo annual training of basic military skills. The TA officers remain employed in civilian life and do a periodic attachment with the TA.

Territorial Army had commenced commissioning women officers since 2019. Thus far these women Officers were able to serve Ecological Task Force Units, TA oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment.

Based on the experience gained during this period, a considered proposal was prepared to extend the employment scope further for women officers in TA, the MoD said.